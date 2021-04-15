Image: Facebook/HQ Bar
Dine & Drink

HQ Gwangan Guest Chef Pop-Up With Premium BLTs and NY Deli-Style Reubens This Sunday

Haps Staff

Meat-master extraordinaire Andrew Bencivenga is coming by HQ this Sunday, April 18th to do a special Guest Chef Pop-Up Day.

Here’s what’s getting served up:

CLASSIC BLT – 11,000 WON

This BLT will come with generous slices of thick-cut, hardwood-smoked bacon, fresh tomatoes, crispy lettuce, fresh cracked black pepper, and mayo on toasted bread. Served with fries.

NY DELI-STYLE CORNED BEEF REUBEN – 13,000 WON

This Reuben will feature traditional NY deli-style corned beef, sliced thin and steamed, served on toasted bread with melted Meunster cheese, sauerkraut, and housemade Russian dressing. Served with fries.

All meats being used have been home-cured for two weeks and slow-cooked and are also limited, so that means you need to get to the bar early.

The bar will be opening up at 1:00 for the lunch crowd and will keep serving these until 6 p.m. or until sold out.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
8 ° C
8 °
8 °
76 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Thu
12 °
Fri
16 °
Sat
17 °
Sun
17 °
Mon
18 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 