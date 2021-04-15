HQ Gwangan Guest Chef Pop-Up With Premium BLTs and NY Deli-Style Reubens This Sunday

Meat-master extraordinaire Andrew Bencivenga is coming by HQ this Sunday, April 18th to do a special Guest Chef Pop-Up Day.

Here’s what’s getting served up:

CLASSIC BLT – 11,000 WON

This BLT will come with generous slices of thick-cut, hardwood-smoked bacon, fresh tomatoes, crispy lettuce, fresh cracked black pepper, and mayo on toasted bread. Served with fries.

NY DELI-STYLE CORNED BEEF REUBEN – 13,000 WON

This Reuben will feature traditional NY deli-style corned beef, sliced thin and steamed, served on toasted bread with melted Meunster cheese, sauerkraut, and housemade Russian dressing. Served with fries.

All meats being used have been home-cured for two weeks and slow-cooked and are also limited, so that means you need to get to the bar early.

The bar will be opening up at 1:00 for the lunch crowd and will keep serving these until 6 p.m. or until sold out.