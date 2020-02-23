Dine & Drink

HQ Gwangan’s Open Mic Returns this Friday

Haps Staff

HQ Gwangan’s popular monthly open mic night is back for a night of great tunes and fun.

This month’s open mic begins at 9 p.m. on Friday.

About the open mic:

If you are looking to play, they’ve got a drum kit and the sound system, but please bring your guitar, bass, sousaphone, accordion, theremin, or whatever it is you play. Anyone and everyone with the nerve can get up on stage and play some songs — all they ask is that you play no more than four songs before giving the next musician the opportunity to get up on mic.

The open mic starts at 9:00 p.m.

 

blank
