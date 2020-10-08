HQ Holding Two Food and Drink Special Events This Weekend

HQ Bar in Gwangalli is holding two events this weekend with great food and drink offers.

Saturday

The First Annual HQ vs. PNU Slider Competition is taking place beginning at 7 p.m. with two teams competing for bragging rights between HQ Bar and Basement and Galmegi PNU.

Sample four sliders for 10,000 won and vote for your favorite.

Sunday

The “Build Your Own Bloody Mary or Caesar” special returns where for 7,000 won, you can build your drink to your heart’s content with a wide variety of ingredients available.

The event gets underway at 3 p.m.