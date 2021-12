This Friday, December 31st HQ bar in Gwangan will be celebrating New Year’s in New Zealand at 8 p.m. as the bars still must close at 9 p.m.

Here’s what’s on tap for the event:

A build your own burger food special

ALL-DAY/NIGHT DRINK SPECIALS

3,000 Won Tequila Shots

5,000 Won Kiwi Cocktails

5,000 Won Red/White Wine

5,000 Won Jameson Cocktails

ALL-DAY BOTTLE SET DEALS

Bombay Sapphire – 90,000 Won

Jameson – 90,000 Won

Jose Cuervo – 90,000 Won

HQ will be open from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.