HQ Bar in Gwangalli is hosting a “Full Menu Welcome Back Party” this Wednesday evening.

The bar is returning back to its full menu after downsizing it due to the effects of COVID-19.

All their favorites are back, including all of their soups and salads, paninis, burgers, nachos, and Philly cheesesteaks.

Additionally, on the night, any food order comes with your choice of a free Galmegi draught beer, Long Island Iced Tea, Margarita, or non-alcoholic beverage.

The event fets underway at 7 p.m.