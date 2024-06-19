HQ Hosting Irish Embassy Event This Saturday

This Saturday, June 22nd, HQ is hosting H.E. Michelle Winthrop, the Irish Ambassador to Korea, along with representatives from the Irish Embassy.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., they’ll be holding an exclusive meet and greet for Irish citizens living in Korea.

Starting at 7 p.m., the bar will open to the public with two full sets of live Irish music from Busan’s finest, The Rice Paddies.

They also have Irish-themed drink and food specials from 5 p.m. to midnight as well as showing live rugby and Euro 2024 later in the evening.