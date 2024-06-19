Image: HQ Bar
Dine & Drink

HQ Hosting Irish Embassy Event This Saturday

By Haps Staff

This Saturday, June 22nd, HQ is hosting H.E. Michelle Winthrop, the Irish Ambassador to Korea, along with representatives from the Irish Embassy.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., they’ll be holding an exclusive meet and greet for Irish citizens living in Korea.

Starting at 7 p.m., the bar will open to the public with two full sets of live Irish music from Busan’s finest, The Rice Paddies.

They also have Irish-themed drink and food specials from 5 p.m. to midnight as well as showing live rugby and Euro 2024 later in the evening.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

