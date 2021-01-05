HQ Hosting Smoked Pork Sunday

HQ Bar in Gwangalli is rolling out their popular Smoked Pork Sunday special this weekend.

Smoked Pork Platters available for dine-in only; you’ll be getting thick slices of cherry-smoked pork with a side of BBQ sauce, solid servings of our homemade mac & cheese and coleslaw, and dinner rolls for 15,000 won.

They’ve also discounted some of their most popular take-out drinks to give you some different options:

Add 2 cans of PBR to your platter for only 21,000 won or add two Long Island Ice Teas or Wild Basin Hard Seltzers to your platter for only 27,000 won.

HQ will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.