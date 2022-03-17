HQ Hosting St. Patrick’s Day Bash Tomorrow

HQ Bar in Gwangalli will be hosting a St. Patrick’s Day event tomorrow night.
Busan’s Biggest St. Patrick’s Day Party starts at 1 p.m. until 11 p.m.
Event Information:
Drink Specials on Baby Guinness Shots, Jameson, and Guinness
Irish Burgers topped with Aged White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, and Jameson BBQ Sauce, served on a Rosemary Garlic Butter Bun
Live Irish Music @ 7:00 p.m.
Tons of Irish Drink Specials — Green Beer, Jameson, Guinness, All Sorts of Shots & Bombs
Food specials:
Corned Beef Reuben Sandwiches
Hearty Beef & Guinness Stew