HQ Hosting St. Patrick’s Day Bash Tomorrow

Haps Staff

HQ Bar in Gwangalli will be hosting a St. Patrick’s Day event tomorrow night.

Busan’s Biggest St. Patrick’s Day Party starts at 1 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Event Information:

Drink Specials on Baby Guinness Shots, Jameson, and Guinness

Irish Burgers topped with Aged White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, and Jameson BBQ Sauce, served on a Rosemary Garlic Butter Bun

Live Irish Music @ 7:00 p.m.

Tons of Irish Drink Specials — Green Beer, Jameson, Guinness, All Sorts of Shots & Bombs

Food specials:

Corned Beef Reuben Sandwiches
Hearty Beef & Guinness Stew

