Dine & Drink

HQ Hosting St. Patrick’s Day Bash Tomorrow

Haps Staff

HQ Bar in Gwangalli will be hosting a St. Patrick’s Day event tomorrow night.

Event Information:

Notes: The bar will be following strict quarantine measures with no more than 4 people at a table and masks must be worn when not drinking or eating.

Time: Begins at 1 p.m. until late

Music: Busan’s best traditional Irish music band, the Rice Paddies, will be playing two sets of music at 4:00 and 7:00.
Drink Specials:
All Day/All Night Specials:
Jameson – 5,000 won
Guinness Cans – 6,000 won
From 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.:
Green Beer – 3,000 won
Irish Coffee – 6,000 won
From 5:00 p.m. – Close:
Guinness Bombs (Guinness with a half-Jameson/half-Baileys shot) – 8,000 won
Shamrock Shots – 4,000 won
Baby Guinness Shots – 4,000 won
Irish Food Specials:
Corned Beef Reuben Sandwiches
Hearty Beef and Guinness Stew
On the telly:
EPL (starting with Leeds vs. Chelsea at 9:30 p.m.) and Six Nations Rugby matches (Italy/Wales at 11:15 p.m., and England/France at 1:45 a.m.) streaming live.
blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

Paradise Hotel Launches “Florida Grapefruit Blossom” Promotion

Haps Staff -
The Paradise Hotel in Haeundae is holding a "Florida Grapefruit Blossom" promotion until the end of March.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Dwaeji Gukbap Restaurant in Hot Water After Being Caught on Film Using Leftover Side Dishes

Haps Staff -
A famous dwaeji gukbap restaurant caught in the middle of a viral scandal in Korea for reusing side dishes in Busan is facing a suspension of operation from the local district office.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Tastes From the Sea – Badahyang in Gijang

Yoona Kang -
With the calm view of Songjeong beach, Badahyang offers a great meal with Kkomak (ark shells), which are brought from Beolgyo in Jeollanam-do every morning. Wild kkomak is found on tidal flats from November to January in Korea.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Starbucks Opens its First Location on Yeongdo

Haps Staff -
The first Starbucks has opened on Yeongdo this past weekend, the only district that did not have one in Busan.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Costco Joins the Korean Chicken War With its Food Court Fried Chicken

Taehyeong Kim -
Costco Korea has joined into the Korean Chicken War with the introduction of its new Fried Chicken at its food court.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Hurschimchung Brau Offering Discount on Steak Dinners

Haps Staff -
Hurschimchung at Hotel Nongshim in Dongnae is offering a 30% discount on two of its premium steak dinners.
Read more

The Latest

Busan
light rain
11 ° C
11 °
11 °
82 %
2.1kmh
90 %
Thu
13 °
Fri
11 °
Sat
13 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
14 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 