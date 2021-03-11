HQ Hosting St. Patrick’s Day Bash Tomorrow

HQ Bar in Gwangalli will be hosting a St. Patrick’s Day event tomorrow night.

Event Information:

Notes: The bar will be following strict quarantine measures with no more than 4 people at a table and masks must be worn when not drinking or eating.

Time: Begins at 1 p.m. until late

Music: Busan’s best traditional Irish music band, the Rice Paddies, will be playing two sets of music at 4:00 and 7:00.

Drink Specials:

All Day/All Night Specials:

Jameson – 5,000 won

Guinness Cans – 6,000 won

From 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.:

Green Beer – 3,000 won

Irish Coffee – 6,000 won

From 5:00 p.m. – Close:

Guinness Bombs (Guinness with a half-Jameson/half-Baileys shot) – 8,000 won

Shamrock Shots – 4,000 won

Baby Guinness Shots – 4,000 won

Irish Food Specials:

Corned Beef Reuben Sandwiches

Hearty Beef and Guinness Stew

On the telly:

EPL (starting with Leeds vs. Chelsea at 9:30 p.m.) and Six Nations Rugby matches (Italy/Wales at 11:15 p.m., and England/France at 1:45 a.m.) streaming live.