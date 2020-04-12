HQ Offering “Beer Can Chicken” Special This Tuesday Night

HQ Bar continues to roll out unique offerings this month, and tomorrow night’s “Beer Can Chicken” platters are sure to be a hit.

For only 20,000 won, you’ll be getting a whole plump and juicy Beer Can Chicken, plus large sides of their homemade Mac & Cheese and Mashed Potatoes — this is easily enough food to feed 2-3 people.

To take part in this, you’ll need to make a reservation as they will have limited numbers of dishes.

They will have up to 6 platters at 7:00, 6 platters at 8:30, and 6 platters at 10:00.

For reservations that are required, you can contact them on their Facebook event page.

Beer pitchers will also be discounted by 2,000 won.