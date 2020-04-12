Dine & Drink

HQ Offering “Beer Can Chicken” Special This Tuesday Night

Haps Staff

HQ Bar continues to roll out unique offerings this month, and tomorrow night’s “Beer Can Chicken” platters are sure to be a hit.

For only 20,000 won, you’ll be getting a whole plump and juicy Beer Can Chicken, plus large sides of their homemade Mac & Cheese and Mashed Potatoes — this is easily enough food to feed 2-3 people.

To take part in this, you’ll need to make a reservation as they will have limited numbers of dishes.

They will have up to 6 platters at 7:00, 6 platters at 8:30, and 6 platters at 10:00.

For reservations that are required, you can contact them on their Facebook event page.

Beer pitchers will also be discounted by 2,000 won.

Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Travel

