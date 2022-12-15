HQ Offering Christmas Dinner Special

For everyone in town looking for a massive Christmas Day feed, HQ Gwangan will have homemade meals ready on December 25th.
Here’s what’s on the menu:
Roast pork cooked and thick on the same day
Homemade mashed potatoes and gravy
Pretty and delicious root vegetable roast
Homemade bread stuffing
Homemade cranberry sauce
Two warm dinner rolls each
Plus! HQ Hunter Cocktail or a glass of wine
The price of the dinner is 28,000 won.
They will not be serving any meals without a reservation, so it’s very important that you make a reservation and there will be two serving times to choose from — 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
