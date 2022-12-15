HQ Offering Christmas Dinner Special

For everyone in town looking for a massive Christmas Day feed, HQ Gwangan will have homemade meals ready on December 25th.

Here’s what’s on the menu:

Roast pork cooked and thick on the same day

Homemade mashed potatoes and gravy

Pretty and delicious root vegetable roast

Homemade bread stuffing

Homemade cranberry sauce

Two warm dinner rolls each

Plus! HQ Hunter Cocktail or a glass of wine

The price of the dinner is 28,000 won.

They will not be serving any meals without a reservation, so it’s very important that you make a reservation and there will be two serving times to choose from — 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.