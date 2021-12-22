Image: Facebook/HQ Bar
HQ Offering Christmas Dinner Special

For everyone in town looking for a massive Christmas Day feed, HQ Gwangan will have homemade meals ready for Saturday, December 25th.

Here’s what’s on the menu:

Thick Cuts of Fresh Roast Pork
Homemade Rustic Mashed Potatoes and Gravy
Roasted Root Vegetables
Homemade Bread Herb Stuffing
Homemade Cranberry Relish
2 Fresh Dinner Rolls
One Winter Cocktail (Mulled Wine, Hot Toddy, Boozey Hot Cocoa, or Boozey Hot Caramel Apple Cider) or Glass of Wine

Price of the dinner is 25,000 won.

They will not be serving any meals without a reservation, so it’s very important that you make a reservation and there will be two serving times to choose from — 3 p.m. (20 Spots) and 5 p.m. (20 Spots)

