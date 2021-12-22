HQ Offering Christmas Dinner Special

For everyone in town looking for a massive Christmas Day feed, HQ Gwangan will have homemade meals ready for Saturday, December 25th.

Here’s what’s on the menu:

Thick Cuts of Fresh Roast Pork

Homemade Rustic Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

Roasted Root Vegetables

Homemade Bread Herb Stuffing

Homemade Cranberry Relish

2 Fresh Dinner Rolls

One Winter Cocktail (Mulled Wine, Hot Toddy, Boozey Hot Cocoa, or Boozey Hot Caramel Apple Cider) or Glass of Wine

Price of the dinner is 25,000 won.

They will not be serving any meals without a reservation, so it’s very important that you make a reservation and there will be two serving times to choose from — 3 p.m. (20 Spots) and 5 p.m. (20 Spots)

