HQ Offering Stacked Roast Beef Sandwiches This Sunday

Galmegi PNU proprietor and meat-master extraordinaire Andrew Bencivenga returns to the HQ kitchen with some fresh roast beef that he just put together to do a special Arby’s tribute day they’re calling “Bencivengarby’s”.

It’s all kicking off this Sunday, May 2nd, with doors open at 1:00 and food being served until we’re out. Here’s what’s in store:

Roast Beef Sandwich – 12,000 WON

They’re stacking 180 grams of insanely juicy roast beef onto a garlic butter toasted bun, with melted cheese, horseradish mayo, and caramelized onions and a side of fries alongside.

If you want to add our creamy homemade cheese sauce to smother your sandwich and fries with, it’s only 2000 won extra.

Sandwiches are limited, so that means you need to get to the bar early and they’ll be serving these until 6:00 or until sold out.