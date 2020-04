HQ Bar in Gwangalli is once again bringing tasty dishes from their kitchen by offering a Roast Beef Platter this Sunday.

Enjoy a heaping pile of juicy roast beef, with rustic mashed potatoes, buttered green beans, and a ramiken full of au jus on the side.

A limited number of portions available, so if you want in, please send us a reservation message to our inbox or on their event page.

Doors will be open at 3:00 p.m. and each plate will cost 15,000 won.