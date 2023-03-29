Image: S&CO
Huge Chandelier Added to Dream Theatre as Korean Version of “Phantom of the Opera” Begins Today

For the first time in 13 years since 2009, a huge chandelier has been installed on the ceiling of Dream Theatre in Busan, where the musical “The Phantom of the Opera” is performed in Korean and kicks off its opening performance today through June 18.

The scene in which a huge chandelier plummets over the seats during the performance is a famous scene that ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ is proud of.

The stage, which reproduces the 17-story Paris Opera House, boasts a large-scale scale equivalent to 20 40-foot containers. About 120 domestic and foreign staff prepared for the stage by residing in Busan for about 8 weeks.

Collaborative lighting designer Michael Odam, Nick Gray in charge of sound design, and Stuart Crosby in charge of the stage technical completed technical rehearsals with numerous inspections with the Korean production crew.

The Phantom of the Opera had a preview on the 25th and 29th and opens in Busan on the 30th, and then will head to Seoul in July.

