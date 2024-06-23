Image: Walt Disney Korea
Movies & TV

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds to Visit Korea for ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ Promotion

By Haps Staff

Hollywood stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds will visit Korea on July 4th to promote their upcoming movie, Deadpool and Wolverine. Accompanying them will be the film’s director, Sean Levy.

The visit was announced by Walt Disney Company Korea ahead of the movie’s Korean release on July 24th. The promotional tour will include a series of events such as press conferences, screenings, and red carpet appearances.

This marks Hugh Jackman’s sixth visit to Korea, while Ryan Reynolds last visited in 2018 to promote Deadpool 2, famously appearing on the MBC TV show King of Mask Singer.

Deadpool and Wolverine is the third installment in the Deadpool series, which began in 2016. The film explores the dynamic between Deadpool and Wolverine as they team up for the first time, marking Hugh Jackman’s return to the Wolverine role since Logan in 2017.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

20th Jecheon International Music & Film Festival Has The Most Screenings Ever Submitted

Historic Achievements at the 18th Busan Content Market

Experience ‘Movies and Food’ at the 2024 Busan Food Film Festa

Free Outdoor Movie Screenings at Busan Cinema Center Return

41st Busan International Short Film Festival Releases its Official Posters

Francophonie Week Offers French Films With English Subtitles This Saturday

The Latest

BIFF Seeking Volunteers For This Year’s Festival

The Golden Age of Chinese Cinema

Busan to Bali Flights May Commence as Early as September

미래의 첫 문을 향해, 질주 이어간다!! 2024 부산모빌리티쇼!

What’s On in Busan: June 24 – June 30

Yangsan City to Open Water Park at Hwangsan Park On July 20

Busan
scattered clouds
24 ° C
24 °
24 °
83 %
4.1kmh
40 %
Sun
24 °
Mon
24 °
Tue
24 °
Wed
24 °
Thu
24 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 