Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds to Visit Korea for ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ Promotion

Hollywood stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds will visit Korea on July 4th to promote their upcoming movie, Deadpool and Wolverine. Accompanying them will be the film’s director, Sean Levy.

The visit was announced by Walt Disney Company Korea ahead of the movie’s Korean release on July 24th. The promotional tour will include a series of events such as press conferences, screenings, and red carpet appearances.

This marks Hugh Jackman’s sixth visit to Korea, while Ryan Reynolds last visited in 2018 to promote Deadpool 2, famously appearing on the MBC TV show King of Mask Singer.

Deadpool and Wolverine is the third installment in the Deadpool series, which began in 2016. The film explores the dynamic between Deadpool and Wolverine as they team up for the first time, marking Hugh Jackman’s return to the Wolverine role since Logan in 2017.