Oktoberfest returns to the Nongshim Hotel from October 13-15 bringing a taste of Bavaria to Busan.

Oktoberfest 2022

Dates: Oct. 13-15

Location: Hushimchung Brewery in the Nongshim Hotel

Hours: October 13 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. October 14.15 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The Deal: 30,000 won for a festival mug. (Additional charges may apply)