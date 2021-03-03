Image: Hotel Nongshim
Dine & Drink

Hurschimchung Brau Offering Discount on Steak Dinners

Haps Staff

Hurschimchung at Hotel Nongshim in Dongnae is offering a 30% discount on two of its premium steak dinners.

Enjoy a 30% discount on their Tomahawk or T-Bone steaks through the end of the month.

The deal, which originally costs 140,000 won for their 700-gram steaks, includes two bowls of mushroom soup, two loaves of onion bread, mozzarella salad, fried mushrooms, and cream sauce potatoes.

Orders must be made prior to 7 p.m. and are only valid to Hurshimchung and Hotel Nongshim members, or hotel guests and those with a receipt from Hurshimchung.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

Enjoy Fresh Seasonal Greens and King Ribs at Da MOIM

Haps Staff -
Enjoy a pleasant dining experience with lightly grilled giant ribs with soft meat and fragrant spring greens this month that captivate your tastebuds at Da MOIM, the Ananti Hilton's flagship restaurant.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Subway Opening in New Yeonsan EMart Trader’s

Haps Staff -
Subway is opening up its newest Busan location inside the new Yeonsan EMart Traders in Yeonsan-dong.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Intensive Inspection for Quarantine Rules for Restaurants and Cafes Scheduled for This Week

Haps Staff -
Since the city of Busan lowered the social distancing measures on February 15, there has continued to be an increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases centered on restaurants and cafes due to the easing and extension of social distancing.
Read more
Dine & Drink

KFC Korea Introduces a Kentucky Chicken UP Gravy Burger

Haps Staff -
KFC Korea continues to introduce new items onto their menu with the latest addition being the "Kentucky Chicken UP Gravy Burger".
Read more
Dine & Drink

Burger King Introduces Plant-Based Whoppers in Korea

Haps Staff -
Burger King Korea launched its Plant-based Whopper around the country this week.
Read more
Eat Like a Local

Busan Bites: Chi Chi Boo Japanese Ramen

Sia Lee -
Located in the Golden Mercia Building in Marine City, Chi Chi Boo is a Japanese ramen lovers delight.
Read more

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
6 ° C
6 °
6 °
65 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Wed
8 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
10 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 