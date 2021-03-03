Hurschimchung Brau Offering Discount on Steak Dinners

Hurschimchung at Hotel Nongshim in Dongnae is offering a 30% discount on two of its premium steak dinners.

Enjoy a 30% discount on their Tomahawk or T-Bone steaks through the end of the month.

The deal, which originally costs 140,000 won for their 700-gram steaks, includes two bowls of mushroom soup, two loaves of onion bread, mozzarella salad, fried mushrooms, and cream sauce potatoes.

Orders must be made prior to 7 p.m. and are only valid to Hurshimchung and Hotel Nongshim members, or hotel guests and those with a receipt from Hurshimchung.