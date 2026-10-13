Hursimchung Bräu Oktoberfest Celebrates its 20th Anniversary
Image: Nongshim Hotel
Dine & Drink

Hursimchung Bräu Oktoberfest Celebrates its 20th Anniversary

By Haps Staff

Hursimchung Bräu Oktoberfest will celebrate its 20th anniversary in Busan from October 15 to 17 with three evenings of unlimited beer, live entertainment, and festival activities.

Organized by Hotel Nongshim, the event will take place at the hotel’s outdoor courtyard in Oncheon-dong, Dongnae-gu, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. each evening.

This year’s celebration will feature a special anniversary theme, “A Legacy of Cheers,” marking two decades of the annual beer festival.

Admission costs 34,000 won per person and includes unlimited beer, a commemorative cup and access to the performances.

The entertainment program will feature live music, DJ performances, dance activities and audience participation events throughout the three-day festival.

Performances are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. each evening, with a lineup of MCs, musical acts and DJs continuing until approximately 9 p.m.

Visitors can expect a mix of live entertainment and interactive activities, including a beer-opening ceremony, audience games and music performances.

Advance reservations are available through the official Hotel Nongshim website. Participants must register online, complete payment through a bank transfer or credit card and receive confirmation of their reservation.

The organizers have also announced a cancellation and refund policy, with refunds depending on how far in advance reservations are canceled..

For more information and reservations, visit the Hotel Nongshim website.

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Haps Staff
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