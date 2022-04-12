Image: Hadong-gun
Arts & CultureNewsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Hwagae Market and Choi Champandaek Weekend Cultural Performances Begin in Hadong

Haps Staff

Hadong-gun in Gyeongnam province will hold a total of 30 cultural performances on weekends at Hwagae Market and Choi Champandaek until the end of June.

‘Pungmulnori’ by Howlim Yeonhui Art Troupe, a representative youth art troupe in Hadong, and ‘Choi Champandaek’s Incredible’ is held at the Choi Champandaek Center.

Weekend cultural performances are composed of performances of various genres that can be enjoyed by all ages, from children and teenagers to the elderly, including Madang Theater, Samulnori, Pangut, Assorted Books, Seoljanggu performances, and popular songs and classical busking.

“We hope that the weekend cultural performances will provide a variety of high-quality attractions to tourists who visit Choi Champan-daek and Hwagae Market, the representative tourist destinations of Hadong in the Alps,” a local official said.

Last year, Hadong-gun also held about 70 regular weekend performances at Choi Champandaek and Hwagae Market, receiving good responses from locals and tourists.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
light rain
15 ° C
15 °
15 °
63 %
8.2kmh
75 %
Wed
14 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
14 °
Sat
14 °
Sun
18 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 