Hwagae Market and Choi Champandaek Weekend Cultural Performances Begin in Hadong

Hadong-gun in Gyeongnam province will hold a total of 30 cultural performances on weekends at Hwagae Market and Choi Champandaek until the end of June.

‘Pungmulnori’ by Howlim Yeonhui Art Troupe, a representative youth art troupe in Hadong, and ‘Choi Champandaek’s Incredible’ is held at the Choi Champandaek Center.

Weekend cultural performances are composed of performances of various genres that can be enjoyed by all ages, from children and teenagers to the elderly, including Madang Theater, Samulnori, Pangut, Assorted Books, Seoljanggu performances, and popular songs and classical busking.

“We hope that the weekend cultural performances will provide a variety of high-quality attractions to tourists who visit Choi Champan-daek and Hwagae Market, the representative tourist destinations of Hadong in the Alps,” a local official said.

Last year, Hadong-gun also held about 70 regular weekend performances at Choi Champandaek and Hwagae Market, receiving good responses from locals and tourists.