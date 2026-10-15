Hwangmaesan Silver Grass Festival Begins October 17

The 5th Hwangmaesan Silver Grass Festival will take place from October 17 to 25 at Hwangmaesan County Park in Hapcheon, offering visitors nine days of autumn scenery, cultural performances and outdoor activities.

The annual festival celebrates the mountain’s expansive fields of silver grass, which create a distinctive landscape as the plants turn silvery white during the autumn season.

This year’s event will feature live entertainment, interactive programs, guided nature tours and local food vendors.

The opening ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 17, at the park’s grassy plaza, with a performance by singer Park Hyun-bin scheduled between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Throughout the festival, visitors can enjoy a variety of activities, including photo booths, relaxing music sessions, dice games and interactive challenges.

Cultural and artistic performances will also be held on weekends, adding to the festival atmosphere.

For those interested in exploring the mountain’s natural environment, guided tours led by forest interpreters will introduce visitors to the area’s landscapes and ecological features.

A special cart tour will also be available for visitors with mobility difficulties, providing an opportunity to experience the scenery without navigating the mountain trails on foot.

Cart tours will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis through on-site registration, while guided nature tours require advance reservations through the festival’s website.