Hwangnyeongsan Amusement Park Plans to be Reexamined

The Busan City Planning Committee will reexamine the project to develop the Hwangnyeongsan Amusement Park, such as building a 120m high ‘Bongsu Observatory’ on the top of Hwangnyeongsan Mountain, the center of Busan.

The Urban Planning Committee concluded that it was necessary to review the size reduction of the observatory, prepare safety measures for access roads, and review public contribution measures linked to profitability in relation to the development project.

Daewon Plus Group, which is promoting the project, plans to review it again after supplementing the pointed-out details.

Environmental civic groups in Busan strongly criticized the city for submitting the Hwangnyeongsan development plan to the city planning committee without sufficiently collecting citizens’ opinions.

The Busan Environment Conference, the Busan Civic Movement Group Solidarity, and the Busan People’s Solidarity for Participatory Participation held a press conference in front of Busan City Hall Wednesday morning and demanded the withdrawal of the Hwangnyeongsan Amusement Park development plan.

The Hwangnyeongsan Beacon Observatory Creation Project is a project to build a 120m high beacon observatory at the top of Hwangnyeongsan Mountain and is a project in which 200 billion won of private investment is invested.

Daewon Plus Group plans to install a cable car connecting Seomyeon and Mt. Hwangnyeong along with an observatory. Along with this, the Snow Castle development project, which has been neglected as a monstrous object for 14 years, is also being promoted.

The city of Busan seems to be focusing on developing the Hwangnyeongsan Amusement Park to secure tourism infrastructure.

Previously, in August of last year, the city signed a business agreement with Daewon Plus Group to develop the Hwangnyeongsan amusement park area into a local tourism landmark.

Busan City expects that once Hwangnyeongsan Amusement Park is created, it will build an infrastructure suitable for an international tourist city. There is also an expectation that it will have a positive effect on attracting the 2030 World Expo Busan.

Regarding the city planning committee’s reexamination decision, an official from Daewon Plus Group said, “The development of Hwangnyeongsan Amusement Park is a necessary project for Busan City and Busan citizens who lack tourism infrastructure.”