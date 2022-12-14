Hwangsan Park Light Garden Returns to Yangsan

Celebrating the year-end and New Year holidays, Yangsan City is operating the ‘Hwangsan Park Light Garden’, a representative winter attraction, for the second time this year, following last year.

Starting with the lighting ceremony at 17:30 on the 16th, about 250 light sculptures and white floor lighting will be installed in the 10,000㎡ Central Plaza, and will be operated from sunset to 10 p.m. for three months until February 28, 2023.

LED decorative lighting was used to minimize glare, and it was configured to enjoy comfortably along with soft lighting, and various sculptures were created so that the younger generation could feel the SNS sensibility.