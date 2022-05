Yangsan Habuk-myeon Administrative Welfare Center announced that it has built a hydrangea flower road in Jisan-ri to provide beautiful scenery to local residents and visitors.

In Habuk-myeon, about 3,000 hydrangeas are planted on roads in Jisan-ri, and it is expected to provide a new attraction for tourists.

Once the Dulle-gil is completed, it is expected that outside tourists will come to take a walking tour in the beautiful countryside.