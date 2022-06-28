Hydrate Your Skin During Summer with These Skincare Routines

Summer is finally approaching. While many people awaited this season to enjoy the summer vacation, it is also a dreaded season for some as it causes havoc when it comes to taking care of your skin. During summer, you are constantly exposed to scorching hot weather and blazing sun. So, you must take extra care of your skin to avoid dehydration.

With the temperature change, your skin’s needs might be changing too. Moreover, keeping your skin protected under the sun during summer is more challenging. Adding to that, your skin is also exposed to dirt and dust from the surrounding.

Thus, that is where the skincare routine comes in. However, keeping your skin healthy does not necessarily mean that you must buy expensive products because it is the ingredient that matters the most. Moreover, the key point is to keep your skin hydrated the whole time, as dehydration is a sign that your skin lacks water.

So, if you are looking forward to enjoying your summer without worrying about dehydrated skin, follow this basic skincare regime to maintain your skin’s health.

First and Foremost, Cleanser!

The first step of a basic skincare routine is to cleanse your face. This may or may not be a step you take on a regular basis. But it is a crucial step during summer as experts say your skin gets oilier under the heat and makes it more exposed to the sun.

The recommended way is to wash your face every morning and night with any cleanser that suits your skin. Besides that, you can also use cleansing facial wipes if you don’t want to use soap and water. For super oily skin, bring along blotting sheets to absorb the oil wherever you go to keep your skin clean.

In addition, try washing your face using cold water. This is because, when your skin is dehydrated, your face will look dull, so cold water helps rejuvenate the skin. Plus, it is a good way to remove the harmful effects of the sun rays as cold water tightens and protects the pores that open up when the skin is continuously exposed to the sun.

Use Toner for Instant Hydration

Many people don’t pay enough attention to using toner, but it is just as important as cleansers and moisturizers. If your cleanser is not gentle enough to the skin, it may lead to dehydration and dryness. Using a toner helps to give your skin instant hydration right after cleansing so that it looks plump and dewy.

Besides that, toners help remove any remaining dirt left on the skin and preps the skin to better absorb any products that you are going to use after. Not only that, but toner can also help to tighten and brighten the skin texture. When exposed to the sun, your skin produces excess oil that may accumulate in the open pores. Therefore, using toner closes any open pores to avoid acne.

Hydrate the Skin with Moisturizer

You must have come across the phrase “Hydration is key”. In caring for your skin, applying the moisturizer is crucial as it helps to give your long-term skin hydration. As you sweat more during summer, moisturizer helps to seal the moisture to keep your skin hydrated.

Moreover, exposure to the sun for too long increases sebum production, making your skin oilier. The sun will also make your skin drier if you have a dry skin type. Besides, the sun causes early signs of aging, such as wrinkles and fine lines, so moisturizer helps to keep your skin lively and wrinkles-free.

The most common method is to apply the moisturizer after cleansing and toning your face. Furthermore, you can also use moisturizer whenever you feel your skin is dry. Some experts mentioned that honey and milk are good natural moisturizers, so consider adding them to your skincare.

Don’t Forget the Sunscreen

There is often a misconception between sunscreen and sunblock. Sunscreen is a chemical defense that penetrates the skin and absorbs UV rays before damaging the dermal layers. On the other hand, sunblock acts as a barrier against UV rays by staying on top of the skin.

Too much exposure to the sun can cause dehydration which will break down collagen and elastin in your skin, which are responsible for strength and elasticity. This will lead to another sign of aging on your skin. To add, sunscreen helps protect your skin from sunburning, which can cause skin cancers. So, remember to always wear broad-spectrum sunscreen every time you step out to avoid skin damage.

Avoid Too Much Makeup

Makeup is almost every girl’s best friend, but without proper limits, it can damage your skin, especially during summer. Skincare experts suggest that if you want to apply some makeup, use only the mild products and not the heavy ones.

The main reason to use light makeup is to allow your skin to breathe. However, since the temperature is hot, you will surely sweat. This combination of heavy makeup products with sweats and excess oil will only clog your pores. Hence, your skin cannot breathe, and you will end up facing skin problems.

Therefore, keep your makeup as light as possible. Try to limit yourself by only applying toner, moisturizer, sunscreen, lip gloss, or Nivea lip balm when going out. You would notice that your skin feels much healthier and lighter.

Aloe Vera to Soothe the Skin

After a long day basking in the sun, try using the aloe vera as it has anti-inflammatory and cooling properties to soothe your skin. Not only that, but aloe vera is also a good source of moisturizer as it consists mainly of water, so your skin will stay hydrated for a long time. Another plus point for aloe vera is that it suits all skin types. So, no matter what your skin concern is, you can use it without worrying about skin breakouts.

There are different methods to try when applying aloe vera. One of them is to mix it with a few slices of cucumber and a few drops of lemon juice. After blending the three ingredients, apply it to your skin for about 20 minutes, then rinse it off with warm water. Besides that, you can also try it with other ingredients such as honey and banana. You will surely love how your skin feels after that!