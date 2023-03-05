“Hyper Ground” Fashion Store Catering to MZ Generation Opens at Shinsegae

The largest young fashion store in Korea to catch the MZ generation has opened at Shinsegae Department Store in Centum City.

‘Hyper Ground,’ a young fashion 2,700 pyeong specialty store on the second basement floor, is the largest single-area department store specializing in young fashion in Korea.

20 out of a total of 47 brands were filled with new local brands, including ‘Imis’, a women’s lifestyle brand with a high fandom among MZ customers, and ‘Portary’, a contemporary men’s brand with a minimal concept.

Centum City Branch’s Hyper Ground consists of four different spaces: ‘Iconic Hall’, ‘Market Square’, ‘Pop-up Square’ and ‘Gallery Cafe’ to reflect the tastes of various customers.

For the first time in the department store industry, an iconic hall was decorated with MZ generation artist Kim Se-dong (SAMBYPEN), and exclusive goods were produced to create a space where culture and shopping are combined.

Kim Se-dong, a popular artist among the MZ generation, sold out 7 of his works at ‘Art Busan’ last year in one second.

Market Square is a space that introduces trendy brands, gives you the feeling of being in a gallery. The gallery cafe uses LED facades and metal materials to create a sense of spaciousness.

In particular, the lighting pouring down from the ceiling creates the feeling that the customer is the main character, and it is characterized by an atmosphere comparable to that of a luxury boutique shop cafe.