Image: Huyundai Department Store
Shopping, Home & Living

Hyundai Department Store Busan to Reopen as ‘Connect Hyundai’ in September

By Haps Staff

Hyundai Department Store Busan has revealed plans to transform into ‘Connect Hyundai,’ a customized urban complex shopping mall, set to reopen on September 6th following a two-month renovation.

The store closed on July 7th to facilitate the refurbishment.

Connect Hyundai aims to showcase Busan’s unique characteristics through local content and experiential tenants, offering a mix of regular and carryover products. Significant changes are expected on the 1st and 2nd basement levels.

The 1st basement level will introduce ‘New Wave,’ targeting MZ generation customers with approximately 20 designer brands, including ‘Martin Kim,’ ‘Marie-Tefrançois-Gerber,’ ‘Covernot,’ and ‘Stand Oil.’ Additionally, a dedicated space for ‘RTBP (Return To BUSAN Port)’ will highlight local fashion brands from Busan.

The 2nd basement floor will feature ‘Market 125,’ a gourmet hub inspired by Busan’s local markets, offering curated food experiences. This area will have a public seating area for about 70 people. Notable eateries include ‘Butter Record,’ ‘Darijip,’ ‘Dimtao,’ ‘Oakberry,’ and ‘Godiva Bakery,’ marking its first Korean location.

Entertainment spaces for all ages, including the children’s cultural area ‘Moka Plus’ from the Modern Children’s Book Museum (MOKA), will be part of the new mall. Visitors can also enjoy artwork by Spanish artist Jaime Hayon.

The ‘Busan Happy Store’ will offer pop-up experiences showcasing local designers and specialties.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Busan Metro Introduces Safety Zones for Second-Hand Transactions

Shinsegae Simon Busan Premium Outlet to Undergo Major Expansion

Samsung Store Lotte Busan Main Branch Grand Re-Opening Set for July 5th

Mega Mart’s Gijang Branch Relauches as a Food Specialty Mart

Grand Shopping Festival “2024 Busan Brand Festa” Taking Place at BEXCO This Weekend

Bath & Body Works Opens in Korea

The Latest

Black Eagles to Perform at COSPAR 2024 Celebration Air Show

Busan IPark Manager Park Jin-seop Resigns Amid Poor Performance

Yangsan City to Host ‘2024 Jazz Festa’ at Hwangsan Park on the 20th

Busan Museum Extends Popular Special Exhibition on Korean Art Collectors

2024 부산국제록페스티벌 2차 출연진 공개

Korean Air Resuming Flights to China From Gimhae

Busan
moderate rain
25 ° C
25 °
25 °
94 %
4.6kmh
75 %
Tue
25 °
Wed
24 °
Thu
24 °
Fri
26 °
Sat
23 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 