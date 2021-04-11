Hyundai Motorstudio Opens in Busan

Hyundai Motorstudio Busan has opened in Suyeong-gu, serving as a dazzling place for catalyzing customer engagement and highlighting the company’s unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of design.

The venue is the sixth of its kind joining others in Seoul, Goyang, and Hanam in Korea as well as Beijing and Moscow. It is themed on the concept of ‘Design to Live by’ that explores how great design inspires and enriches people’s daily lives.

As a theater for illuminating Hyundai Motor’s bold design commitments, the brand new space will attempt to spark visitors’ imaginations with a year-round plethora of artistic approaches that attempt to break the traditional conceptions and confines of design for automotive and other industries.

The new brand space is located in Busan’s F1963, a former wire rope factory run by Kiswire that transformed into an art and culture complex after holding the Busan Biennale in 2016. The five-story brand space was designed by renowned architect Choi Wook, head of ONE O ONE Architects, who used wires and steel frames as key elements of the architectural design and function — inspired by F1963’s history as a wire rope factory.

“Hyundai Motorstudio is a space that allows customers to experience our brand through a variety of arts and cultural activities that reflect our brand identity and vision,” said Cornelia Schneider, Vice President and Head of Global Experiential Marketing at Hyundai Motor. “We hope visitors to Hyundai Motorstudio Busan will enjoy exploring the power of design by participating in the process of its making and see how it reinvents our everyday lives.”

In celebration of its official debut, Hyundai Motorstudio Busan will showcase its first design exhibition, ‘Reflections in Motion’ from April 8 to June 27, inviting visitors to explore and reflect on the interaction between time and design, in the context of Hyundai’s vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’.

The exhibition examines the dual meaning of ‘reflection’ in the context of design. First is the process — from the first sketch to the finished product — in which the designer reflects his or her environment to create a new design. Second is the artistic, poetic design experience at various touchpoints, representing reflections on the present. ‘Reflections in Motion’ is a design experience for all senses, providing interaction and movement while playing with color, material, form, light, and shadow.

The exhibition will feature five main touchpoints for visitors to experience: ‘Heritage Series – PONY’ is a reinterpretation of the timeless Hyundai Pony from 1975; ‘Color & Light’ is a visual interplay of colors, lights and time; ‘Material’ is an interactive room-filling sculpture for a human-centered design experience; ‘Prophecy’ is a representation of the power of future EV designs; and ‘Media Strings (2021)’ is a kinetic media art installation by Korean artist Jin-Yo Mok.

Hyundai Motorstudio Busan will also feature digital media artworks on its creative wall. ‘Run Forever’ by long-time partner Universal Everything, a UK digital media arts group led by Matt Pyke, is a collaborative piece that explores Hyundai’s work in future mobility and sustainability.

Hyundai Motor will also host the Hyundai Blue Prize Design, an annual award program that fosters a new generation of design curators that gives recognition to exceptional insight and curatorial skills. Winners of the Hyundai Blue Prize Design will gain the opportunity to curate their design exhibitions at the Hyundai Motorstudio Busan.

Hyundai Motorstudio Busan will host a variety of inspiration lab programs in the learning zone that invite visitors for bespoke, creative design experiences. It enables visitors to help inspire one another through creative learning opportunities. Inspiration lab programs include an upcycling class that helps children and adults think about sustainable designs, an EV design class for young adults aspiring to become future car designers, and the Pony puzzle car class for children.

Hyundai Motorstudio Busan has an onsite food and beverage service provided by Michael’s Urban Farm Table, a restaurant that serves farm-to-table-style American cuisine, expertly paired with fine wines. The Motorstudio will have a store featuring various design items that embody the brand’s values of sustainability and future mobility.