Ice Cream Prices Continue to Rise

Ice cream prices surged over 10% last month in Korea, posing a burden on consumers even as the heat wave drives up demand.

This contrasts with the government’s price-stabilizing policy, which led to lower inflation rates for ramen, bread, and snacks.

The National Statistical Office’s data revealed a 10.7% year-on-year increase in July’s ice cream consumer price index, outpacing the overall inflation rate of 2.3%.

After peaking at 13.7% in March, the increase temporarily slowed but rebounded, hitting 10% again in June.

Rising costs of raw materials, labor, logistics, and energy led ice cream companies like Lotte Well Food and Binggrae to raise prices.

Despite convenience stores not raising sales prices, the future burden is expected to rise.

In contrast, major ramen, confectionery, and bakery companies heeded the government’s advice, lowering prices.