One of the summer’s favorite treats to cool down from the heat has been gradually getting more expensive.

Despite the government’s efforts to lower prices, ice cream prices continue to rise during the peak season, while the prices of ramen and confectionery have slightly decreased.

According to the National Statistical Office, the consumer price index for ice cream in June saw a 9.4% increase compared to the same period last year.

The inflation rate for ice cream reached its peak in March at 13.7%, the highest increase in about 14 years. Although it seemed to slow down in April and May with rates of 10.5% and 5.9% respectively, the rate of increase rose again in June.

Ice cream companies such as Lotte Well Food, Binggrae, and Haitai Ice Cream have been raising prices consistently since last year. Factors such as rising costs of raw materials, labor, logistics, and utility rates have been cited as reasons for the price hikes.

While major ramen and confectionery manufacturers have been lowering prices in line with the government’s price stabilization policy, ice cream companies have not indicated any plans for price cuts. As a result, consumers may continue to face the burden of increasing ice cream prices in the future.