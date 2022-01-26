IKEA Korea Holding ‘Exciting New Semester, New Start’ Event

Home furnishing retail company IKEA Korea is holding a 20% discount on various homeschool and home office products through February 15th.

IKEA’s ‘Exciting New Semester, New Start’ event with online classes and telecommuting new daily routines taking place at home in mind.

190 home furnishing products such as bookshelves, storage cabinets, and desks that help learning and work efficiency are offered at a 20% discount to IKEA Family members.

The main products include a KALLAX shelf unit, which is convenient because it can utilize or expand various inserts such as drawers and doors, a LIXHULT storage cabinet that is good for storing items of various sizes, and allows you to configure the desired combination.

Other offers include a MICKE desk that can be adjusted to use space efficiently, FYRTUR blackout blinds that can be conveniently adjusted with the remote control, and an SYMFONISK WiFi bookshelf speaker that lets you listen to a variety of music with rich and vivid sound.

This event can be seen through all IKEA Korea stores (Gwangmyeong, Goyang, Giheung, DongBusan), and at the official online mall, and real-time ordering service.

In particular, the real-time ordering service, where experts at IKEA stores and customer support centers help with consultation and purchase in real-time, can be used anytime, anywhere via phone, self-order reception, or chat consultation.

“We prepared this event so that more people can prepare for online classes and telecommuting smarter and more efficiently ahead of a new start, such as a new semester. We hope that you will find home school and home office solutions at reasonable prices and create a better life at home,” Nicolas Johnsson, Ikea Korea Commercial Manager, said.