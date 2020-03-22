IKEA Reopens After Being Quarantined on Saturday

Busan’s Dongbu IKEA store was shut down on Saturday morning by the Busan Health Department early Saturday morning as it was found out a recent coronavirus patient had visited the store.

It’s been reported by local media that a citizen of Daegu, who had recently been confirmed for COVID-19, visited the store for about two hours from 6:55 pm on the 19th.

Gijang-gun mobilized all five eupseon quarantine teams with about 80 people and conducted quarantine work since 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The city’s health authorities are expected to review further closures after sterilization of the IKEA eastern branch by the 22nd.

The store reopened yesterday.