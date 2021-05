Ilgwang Beach in Gijang-gun has been selected as the venue for the 2021 Sea Art Festival, which will kick off in October.

The Busan Biennale Organizing Committee said that it had deliberated and confirmed the basic plan of the 2021 Sea Art Festival by the recently opened executive committee.

The exhibition is scheduled to open for 30 days from October 16th at Ilgwang beach.

The Sea Art Festival has been previously held at Haeundae, Gwangalli, Songdo, and Dadaepo Beaches.