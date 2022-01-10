Ilgwang Toy Library Opens

Ilgwang Dodam Toy Library has opened on the second floor of a commercial building near Ilgwangcho, Ilgwang-myeon.

The Gijang-gun Comprehensive Parent Support Center opened the facility which provides rentals of over 1,000 toys and childcare products, psychological tests for infants, and parenting counseling for toddlers and infants.

It is open from Tuesday to Saturday and is closed on Sunday, Monday, and statutory holidays.

Anyone can use the facility by signing up on the company’s website and paying a 10,000 won to 15,000 won annual membership fee.

For more information, contact the Gijang-gun General Childcare Support Center.