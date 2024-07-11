Busan News

Illegal Fireworks at Gwangalli Beach Surge, Raising Safety Concerns

By Haps Staff

Despite regular crackdowns by local authorities, the illegal use of fireworks at Gwangalli Beach is escalating, posing safety risks to beachgoers. 
According to Suyeong-gu, the number of illegal fireworks incidents at Gwangalli Beach has surged dramatically: from 767 cases in 2021 to 1,289 in 2022, and 3,242 in 2023, with fines only recently being imposed.

This represents a more than fourfold increase in just three years, compared to 1,968 cases in 2019, pre-COVID-19.

The rise in illegal fireworks is attributed to the increased number of visitors to Gwangalli Beach, which saw a jump from 1.23 million in 2021 to 4.25 million in 2022, driven by the popularity of social media among younger visitors.

Fireworks are frequently featured in social media posts, making them an attractive activity despite the risks.

Fireworks on the beach without permission are illegal due to the risk of fires and injuries. Violators face fines of 50,000 won for illegal use and 100,000 won for selling fireworks. The noise, smoke, and smell also pose a nuisance to others.

To combat the problem, Suyeong-gu is deploying safety personnel to patrol the beach, especially during peak summer months.

However, enforcement remains challenging due to areas where fireworks are still permitted.

A Suyeong-gu official emphasized ongoing efforts to enforce regulations and prevent accidents, especially in high-risk areas from Gwangalli Beach to the theme street.

