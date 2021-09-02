Im Sang-soo’s “Heaven: To the Land of Happiness” Tapped to Open BIFF

Director Im Sang-soo’s “Heaven: To the Land of Happiness” has been named the opening film of the 26th edition of the Busan International Film Festival.

The film is a festive and pastoral road movie in which two men – “Inmate 203” (Choi Min-sik), who escaped from jail, and “Nam-sik” (Park Hae-il), who coincidentally joins 203’s trip – get their hands on a large amount of money by chance and embark on a journey together, dreaming of a luxurious ending to their lives. The harmony created from Im Sang-soo’s outstanding directorial power and excellent acting by Choi Min-sik and Park Hae-il ultimately turns the film into an inquiry about happiness that is warm and beautiful like no other.

This film, which was selected for the Official Selection 2020 of the Cannes Film Festival, is the newest feature presented by Im, six years after Intimate Enemies (2015), as well as the fourth film by Im to receive an invitation to the Cannes Film Festival.

Actor Choi Min-sik plays “Inmate No. 203,” who risks a passionate escape from the ordinary in search of his last moment of happiness, while Park Hae-il takes on the role of Nam-sik, who unwittingly tags along “203” on his special journey. Actors Choi Min-sik and Park Hae-il, who are joining forces on the silver screen for the first time, add a fascinating charm to this film with fresh energy and resonance.

In addition, Youn Yuh-jung, who was the first Korean talent to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, flaunts her acting chops as the glamorous and unique Madam Youn. The brilliant performances by amazing supporting actors Cho Han-cheul, Lim Sung-jae, and Lee El shine as well.

This year’s festival runs from October 6-15.

