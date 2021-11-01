Imagine the Future Through the Past of Busan’s Urban Architecture

The Busan Architecture Festival, held under the theme of ‘Identity of Busan, 100 Years of Urban Architecture in Busan’, will be held from November 4-14 at the special exhibition hall for the former Bank of Korea Busan Headquarters, Dong-a University Seokdang Museum, and the Central Plaza on the 2nd basement floor of the Shinsegae Department Store Centum City Branch.

Buildings with historical and architectural value were selected as the venue for the event which consists of a special exhibition ‘Busan Architecture Biennale’, a general exhibition, an academic lecture event, and a citizen participation event.

Event Information

Period: November 4 – 14, 2021

Venue: 2nd basement floor of Shinsegae Department Store in Centum City, Haeundae-gu,

Seokdang Museum of Dong-A University, Special Exhibition Hall of the Former Busan Headquarters of the Bank of Korea

Hours of Operation:

Shinsegae Department Store 10:30~20:00 (Fri., Sat., Sun. ~20:30)

Seokdang Museum, Former Busan Headquarters of the Bank of Korea 10:30~18:00

Website

Busan Architecture Biennale 2021 ‘Ancient Future’

– November 4 – 14, 2021

– Special Exhibition Hall of the Former Busan Headquarters of the Bank of Korea,

Seokdang Museum of Dong-A University