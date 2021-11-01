Image: Busan Architecture Festival
Arts & Culture

Imagine the Future Through the Past of Busan’s Urban Architecture

Haps Staff

The Busan Architecture Festival, held under the theme of ‘Identity of Busan, 100 Years of Urban Architecture in Busan’, will be held from November 4-14 at the special exhibition hall for the former Bank of Korea Busan Headquarters, Dong-a University Seokdang Museum, and the Central Plaza on the 2nd basement floor of the Shinsegae Department Store Centum City Branch.

Buildings with historical and architectural value were selected as the venue for the event which consists of a special exhibition ‘Busan Architecture Biennale’, a general exhibition, an academic lecture event, and a citizen participation event.

Event Information

Period: November 4 – 14, 2021

Venue: 2nd basement floor of Shinsegae Department Store in Centum City, Haeundae-gu,

Seokdang Museum of Dong-A University, Special Exhibition Hall of the Former Busan Headquarters of the Bank of Korea

Hours of Operation:

Shinsegae Department Store 10:30~20:00 (Fri., Sat., Sun. ~20:30)

Seokdang Museum, Former Busan Headquarters of the Bank of Korea 10:30~18:00

Website

Busan Architecture Biennale 2021 ‘Ancient Future’

– November 4 – 14, 2021

– Special Exhibition Hall of the Former Busan Headquarters of the Bank of Korea,

Seokdang Museum of Dong-A University

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
4.1 ° C
4.1 °
4.1 °
67 %
3.8kmh
0 %
Tue
18 °
Wed
18 °
Thu
19 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
19 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 