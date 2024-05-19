Inaugural Gimhae Korean Beef Festival to Take Place This Weekend

The Gimhae Livestock Industry Cooperative is set to host the 1st Gimhae Korean Beef Festival, celebrating the exceptional quality of Gimhae Korean beef.

This inaugural event will take place over four days, from May 23rd to May 26th, at the theme park parking lot of the Lotte Premium Outlet in Gimhae, with sponsorship from Gimhae City.

Gimhae Livestock Cooperative’s Korean beef brand, ‘No. 1 in the World’, has been renowned for its superior quality since its launch in 2002. I

t has earned the Consumer Citizens’ Association’s excellent livestock product certification for 17 consecutive years, from 2007 to 2023.

The brand is known for its rich, consistent taste and deep flavor, achieved through the selection of excellent bloodlines, stringent specification management, HACCP certification, and an efficient cold chain system.

The festival will kick off with a Korean Beef Champion Quiz on the first day, followed by a pungmul group performance and prayer festival, local artist performances, a national song festival, and a multimedia fireworks show.

The second day will feature vocal and accordion performances, a marching band, and a celebratory opening ceremony.

The third day will see the Youth Cultural Festival, Pungmul Performance Troupe, and Show TV Traveling Troupe recordings.

The final day will include Trot, acoustic guitar, and band performances, as well as the World’s Best 7080 show, and promotional performances for the National Sports Festival and East Asia Culture Cities.

Beyond the stage performances, the festival will offer experience booths related to Korean beef and Gaya culture, an exhibition and promotion center, a kids’ zone, food trucks, and a flea market.

A highlight of the event will be the 1,000-seat Korean beef grill area, where attendees can purchase Korean beef at a 30% discount from market prices and enjoy it grilled on the spot.