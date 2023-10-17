Image: Tongyeong City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Inaugural Tongyeong Sanyang Island Sunset Cultural Festival to Run October 28

By Haps Staff

The inaugural Tongyeong Sanyang Island Sunset Cultural Festival, organized by the Tongyeong-si Sanyang-eup Residents’ Association, will be held in the area of Iun Village, Yeongun Port on October 28.

The festival, an expansion of last year’s ‘Sanyang-eup Autumn Music Walk,’ offered not only musical performances but also local delicacies and various attractions.

The event features experience booths showcasing special foods and village attractions, along with a pre-ceremony lineup including singing classes and amateur talent contributions.

The opening ceremony will be followed by an evening celebratory performance featuring renowned singers such as Kim So-young and Na Hwi.

The festival highlights Sanyang-eup’s signature dishes, including sea squirts and freshly harvested oysters, aiming to promote tourism and the unique cultural identity of Tongyeong.

Videos of the festival are available on the Sanyang-eup Residents’ Association’s official YouTube channel.

Haps Staff
