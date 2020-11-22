Inaugural True Colors Film Festival 2020 – One World, One Family Begins December 3

True Colors Film Festival (TCFF) runs online from 3 to 12 December 2020. Offering 30 award-winning features and short films, it is presented by The Nippon Foundation and all the films — focusing on shared human experiences such as connection, hope, dreams, and transformation — can be streamed for free.

Rediscovered and restored films

The Chess Game of the Wind (1976; Iran), screened only twice in ’76 and presumed lost after the 1979 Iranian revolution, it was accidentally discovered in a junk shop in 2014 by the children of filmmaker Mohammed Reza Aslani. Still banned in Iran, it was smuggled into Paris, where restoration work was overseen by Martin Scorsese’s non-profit organization, The Film Foundation’s World Cinema Project. A family tale about a paraplegic heiress and predatory men.

Moral (1982; Philippines) is by Marilou Díaz-Abaya, known for her ability to spotlight socio-political issues from a feminist perspective. Restored by ABS-CBN in 2017 as part of a project to digitally remaster select Filipino films, Moral is about four women dealing with issues like rape, abortion, and sexual freedom in a patriarchal society.

Award-winning films

Listen (2020; Portugal/United Kingdom), Portugal’s Oscar Entry for Best International Film and winner of seven awards at the Venice Film Festival 2020. Migrant struggles, judgments and best intentions gone wrong.

Mental (2008; Japan/United States), winner of Best Documentary, Busan International Film Festival, and Official Selection: Berlin International Film Festival. The complex world of a mental health clinic in Japan and the lives of its patients and staff.

Darkness and Light (1999; Taiwan), multiple awards including Tokyo Grand Prix, Tokyo Film Festival 1999, Best Original Screenplay and Best Editing, Golden Horse Film Festival 1999. A tale of love and blindness.

TCFF’s launch date — 3 December — coincides with International Day of Persons with Disability. In acknowledgment of the more than 1 billion people in the world living with a disability, TCFF also presents a selection of themed films: 37 Seconds (2019; Japan), about a young comic book artist with cerebral palsy, and how she navigates disability while building a career in the adult manga industry; A Long Journey for the FirstSteps (2017; Slovenia), the experiences of Palestinian child victims of war in Gaza and their rehabilitation; Elsewhere(2015; Italy), the thoughts of a person with Down Syndrome; Over the Horizon (2017; Russia), a blind photographer and traveler who shares his world with sighted people; Stand By Me (2020; Singapore), 46 artists around the world performing a stirring rendition of the Ben E. King hit at the height of the global Covid-19 pandemic; and The Soul of Sophanna’s Song (2017; Cambodia), one man’s will to live and serve against incredible odds.

Streaming TCFF

Feature films can be streamed via The Projector Plus — sign up for free. Features are available to viewers in most Asia-Pacific countries.

Stream the Short films on True Colors Film Festival on Vimeo.

Additional restrictions apply, visit Country Exclusions.

Images courtesy of Media Outreach