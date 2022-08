Take-offs of airplanes from Vietnam to South Korea are being delayed due to China’s missile launches.

Delays of up to eight hours have been reported as China notified Vietnam of their impending missile launches, causing the delays in flights.

The aircraft, including Vietjet Air, use the airspace over the Taiwan Strait on its flight path.

The Korean embassy in Vietnam is talking with Vietnamese authorities to discuss countermeasures to minimize disruptions on flights to Korea.