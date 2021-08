Incheon International Airport ranked fourth this year on Skytrax’s World’s Top 10 Airports of 2021 list.

It also took top grade for security procedures at the airport.

This year, Hamad International Airport in Doha took the top prize, while usual winner Singapore’s Changi Airport fell to 3rd, the first time it hasn’t won in nearly a decade.

Tokyo Haneda Aiport came in second.

In 2012, Incheon International Airport was ranked the best airport in the world by Skytrax.