Image: Jeju Port /Tongyeong City.
Incheon-Jeju Passenger Route Returns, Seven Years After Sewol Ferry Disaster

Haps Staff

According to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, Hydex Storage will begin ferry service between Incheon and Jeju Island from today.

The newly built passenger ship “Beyond Trust” is a 27,000-ton car ferry capable of carrying 850 passengers, 487 cars, and 65 containers at a speed of 25 knots per hour.

it is scheduled to depart Incheon three times a week, on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7 p.m. and arrives in Jeju Island at 9:30 a.m. the next day.

The 440-kilometer journey will take 14 hours. The distance was increased by eight kilometers in order to avoid the Mangol waterway, which was the site of the Sewol Ferry accident.

It’s the first time to operate a passenger ship on the route since the Sewol Ferry accident which took place seven years and eight months ago.

