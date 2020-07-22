Image: Songdo Beer Festival Website
Incheon Postpones or Cancels its Major August Festivals

Haps Staff

As coronavirus uncertainties persist around Korea, the city of Incheon has either postponed or canceled its major festivals this year.

According to Korea Bizwire:

“The Pentaport Rock Festival and the Songdo Beer Festival, which were held annually in August in Incheon’s Songdo international business district, about 50 kilometers west of Seoul, have been tentatively postponed until after mid-October, because of COVID-19-related travel restrictions, the officials said.

Even if the two festivals are eventually held, their duration and scale will be reduced compared with previous years, they noted. Depending on the coronavirus situation, it cannot be ruled out that the two festivals are canceled outright, they added.”

Incheon’s Songdo Cruise Fireworks Festival which was tentatively scheduled to take place next month after being moved from April, has also been canceled.

