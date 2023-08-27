Increase in Reports of Seawater Flea Bites Alarms Beachgoers in Busan

Beachgoers are urged to exercise caution as they have been facing a growing issue with seawater flea bites, commonly known as “stingers,” causing discomfort and pain.

The Haeundae Tourism Facility Management Office revealed a sharp increase in reports, with around 80 cases since the beginning of the month, quadrupling compared to the previous month’s 20 cases.

Symptoms include red spots, hives, tingling pain, and in severe cases, prolonged pain and dizziness.

Experts attribute this rise in seawater flea incidents to the increasing sea temperatures, which recently exceeded 23.9’C, well above the average for this time of year at 22.4’C.