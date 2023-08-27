Busan News

Increase in Reports of Seawater Flea Bites Alarms Beachgoers in Busan

By Haps Staff

Beachgoers are urged to exercise caution as they have been facing a growing issue with seawater flea bites, commonly known as “stingers,” causing discomfort and pain.

The Haeundae Tourism Facility Management Office revealed a sharp increase in reports, with around 80 cases since the beginning of the month, quadrupling compared to the previous month’s 20 cases.

Symptoms include red spots, hives, tingling pain, and in severe cases, prolonged pain and dizziness.

Experts attribute this rise in seawater flea incidents to the increasing sea temperatures, which recently exceeded 23.9’C, well above the average for this time of year at 22.4’C.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Large-scale Rice Field Painting Grown in Daejeo to Support World Expo Bid

Busan Seeking to Make Haeundae’s Gunam-ro Into a Korean Version of Times Square

City Selects 12 New Sites For its Children’s Cultural Complex Project

Songjeong Tunnel to Implement Traffic Control for LED Light Replacement

National Civil Defense Drills Begin at 2 p.m. Today

Heatwave and Tropical Nights Return to Busan

The Latest

Nikki Britton and Justin Hamilton Comedy Show

Lee Je-hoon and Park Eun-bin to Host Opening Ceremony of BIFF 2023

Korea Destinations: Enjoy a Cool Walk in Jeongyang Wetland Ecological Park

2023 Busan Wheelchair Fencing U23 World Championships / World Cup

한국・페루 외교 관계 수립 60 주년 기념, 페루 훈련함 BAP ‘유니언’ 첫 세계 항해 일정 중 한국 방문

What’s On in Busan: August 28 – September 3

Busan
scattered clouds
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
78 %
4.1kmh
40 %
Sun
25 °
Mon
28 °
Tue
27 °
Wed
27 °
Thu
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 