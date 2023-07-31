Increased Flights Between Korea and Ethiopia Set to Boost Connectivity

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport announced that they had reached an agreement with the Civil Aviation Authority of Ethiopia to increase flight operations between the two countries.

The current weekly flight schedule of 7 times will be expanded to 9 times a week, accommodating the growing demand for African flights in Korea. This makes Ethiopia the sole country offering direct flights between Korea and Africa, enhancing accessibility to the region.

The agreement to increase air traffic rights allows for two additional passenger flights per week, on top of the existing four passenger flights and three cargo flights.

Ethiopian Airlines, the national airline of Ethiopia and Africa’s largest carrier, currently operates direct flights from Incheon International Airport in Korea to Addis Ababa.

The move is expected to facilitate better exchanges and opportunities between Korea and Africa. Moreover, Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa serves as a convenient gateway for travelers heading to neighboring countries like Tanzania, South Africa, and Nigeria.

As the aviation industry foresees broader exchanges between the two nations, there are discussions about the potential of opening direct flights to countries beyond Ethiopia in the future.

The increased flight connectivity is anticipated to further strengthen ties between Korea and Africa, providing benefits for both regions.