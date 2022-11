To promote friendship between Mumbai in India and Busan in the ROK, and to increase awareness of Indian culture, the India Film Festival began in 2012.

The 10th India Film Festival takes place from November 18 – November 20 at the Busan Cinema Center.

Event Information

Period: November 18 – November 20

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Website: http://www.dureraum.org

Film List

Natyam

Super 30

Shot Boot Three

House Owner

Asuran

Anandi Gopal

Padmaavat

Movie Times