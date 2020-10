To promote friendship between Mumbai in India and Busan in the ROK, and to increase awareness of Indian culture, the India Film Festival began in 2012.

The 9th India Film Festival takes place from October 31 – November 1 at the Busan Cinema Center.

Event Information

Period: October 31-November 1, 2020

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 1,000 won for all

Website: http://www.dureraum.org

Film List

Chumbak

Newton

Pink

Bajirao Mastani

Mary Kom

Movie Times