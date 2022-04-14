‘Indie on Spotlight 3’ for Indie Musicians Takes Place Saturday Night

The city of Busan will hold ‘Indie on Spotlight 3’, a performance project for indie musicians active in Busan, at KT&G Sangsangmadang Busan Live Hall in Busanjin-gu at 7 pm on the 16th.

‘Indie on Spotlight’ is a brand performance that supports the growth of the next stage by providing mentoring and performance opportunities for famous musicians to up-and-coming indie musicians based in Busan.

The Busan Music Center and KT&G Sangsangmadang Busan will collaborate to promote this project, and all proceeds from the performance will be paid as creative support for participating musicians.

In this project, singer-songwriter ‘Yojo’, who started as an indie band and is called ‘Hongdae Goddess’, participates as a mentor musician, and ‘FROM 2020’ and ‘Isa Day’, who started to promote their presence through various activities in Busan, as mentee musicians.

The performance is open to anyone except preschoolers, and the admission fee is 25,000 won per person. Visitors can see and hear Yojo’s mentoring process, the work results of up-and-coming indie musicians, and self-composed songs by mentor and mentee musicians.

Along with this project, the city plans to hold a public contest for the ‘Record Production and Promotion Support Project’ at the end of April to lay the foundation for sustainable music activities for Busan musicians by supporting the creation and production of the Busan Music Center.

A total of 7 teams will be selected, and the total amount of support will be KRW 49 million.

Busan Music Creation Center has been consigned and operated by the Busan Information Industry Promotion Agency since 2014.

The Busan Musician’s album production and support have been supported by a total of 82 albums and 388 sound sources.

With this support policy, Busan musician Sei Su-mi last year participated in ‘My Heart’, an insert song (OST) of the TVN drama ‘Yumi’s Cells’, and Bosu-dong Cooler’s sound source was also used as advertisement music for ‘Samsung Galaxy s21’.

Also, at the 19th Korea Popular Music Awards ceremony in March, the album supporting the production of the Busan Music Center was nominated for 4 categories, and among them, the Busan musician ‘Noise Glow’ won two awards.