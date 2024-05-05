Indonesian Michael Jashin Wins World’s Best Barista Title

The ‘2024 World Barista Championship’ saw Indonesian barista Michael Jashin win as the World’s Best Barista at BEXCO.

Busan native Lim Jeong-hwan, representing Korea, clinched 5th place in his debut.

Jashin’s presentation, themed ‘a journey to find balance in life,’ resonated with judges, earning him the coveted title.

Australian barista Jack Simpson ranked second, while third place went to Japan’s Takayuki Ishitani, and New Zealand’s Honoka Kawashima secured 4th.

The competition, part of the ‘World of Coffee & World Barista Championship,’ concluded successfully, marking Busan’s prominence in the coffee world.

Despite its high ticket price, the event garnered immense popularity, underscoring Busan’s coffee culture.

Next year’s ‘World of Coffee Asia,’ event will be held in Jakarta.