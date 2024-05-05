Image: WCC
Dine & Drink

Indonesian Michael Jashin Wins World’s Best Barista Title

By Haps Staff

The ‘2024 World Barista Championship’ saw Indonesian barista Michael Jashin win as the World’s Best Barista at BEXCO.

Busan native Lim Jeong-hwan, representing Korea, clinched 5th place in his debut.

Jashin’s presentation, themed ‘a journey to find balance in life,’ resonated with judges, earning him the coveted title.

Australian barista Jack Simpson ranked second, while third place went to Japan’s Takayuki Ishitani, and New Zealand’s Honoka Kawashima secured 4th.

The competition, part of the ‘World of Coffee & World Barista Championship,’ concluded successfully, marking Busan’s prominence in the coffee world.

Despite its high ticket price, the event garnered immense popularity, underscoring Busan’s coffee culture.

Next year’s ‘World of Coffee Asia,’ event will be held in Jakarta.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Cinco de Cuatro Mexican Fiesta at HQ Gwangan This Weekend

McDonald’s to Raise Prices on 16 Items From Today

“Busan Bbang Bbang Market” Taking Place at Shinsegae From Today

D-18 For Busan — New Zealand Wine Festival Tickets Now On Sale

World of Coffee BUSAN 2024 Gets Underway Tomorrow at BEXCO

Starbuck’s Launching 4 Exclusive Alcohol Cocktails at Youngrangho Resort

The Latest

Mayor Park Meets With Costa Rican Ambassador Jorge Enrique Valerio Hernández

부산시, ‘2024 상반기 해양레포츠 프로그램’ 운영

What’s On in Busan: May 6 – May 12

Busan Launches ‘2024 First-Half Marine Leisure Sports Program

Korea Destinations: Four Places to Go in Sacheon For a Healing Day Trip

KCC Wins KBL Championship

Busan
heavy intensity rain
17 ° C
17 °
17 °
94 %
6.2kmh
100 %
Sun
18 °
Mon
20 °
Tue
17 °
Wed
16 °
Thu
20 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 